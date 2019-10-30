Music news with DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 1:30 pm, October 30, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat (thebeatva.com) shares the latest music news including Kanye West's new album and sing-along with James Corden, cheating accusations against Ray J, Diddy's latest name change and a chance to win $1,000 by tuning in to 92.1 The Beat.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.