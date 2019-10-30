× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms moving in on Halloween

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and a big temperature drop ahead… Clouds and an isolated shower are possible tonight with lows in the low 60s.

Our biggest chance for rain this week will move in with a cold front Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs will warm into the low 80s and it will be muggy. Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning with our biggest rain chances during the overnight hours. Showers will taper off through the morning and clouds will clear out around midday. Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday.

Even cooler air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 40s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with slim rain chances.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 10-20 G 25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 30th

1917 Heavy Rain: 1.80″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

We are watching a system way out over the open Atlantic. Showers associated with a low pressure system located several hundred miles west of the westernmost Azores continue to show signs of organization. If the current organization of shower activity persists, advisories will likely be initiated on a tropical or subtropical storm later today or tonight. The system will likely move over colder waters on Thursday and further development is unlikely after that time. The low is producing gale-force winds and these winds are forecast to continue today, regardless of development. For more information on this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…70 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.