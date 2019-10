HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to an outside gas leak in the 300 block of Beach Road Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, the road is currently closed. Officials estimate that it will reopen by 11:45 a.m. at the latest, barring any complications.

No injuries have been reported, and fire officials have not said what caused the gas leak.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.