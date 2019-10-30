Free showing of new movie ‘Harriet’ at Hampton University on Wednesday

HAMPTON – If you are wanting to see the new moving ‘Harriet’ then Hampton University is looking to help you do so on Wednesday!

The university will be showing the movie for free at the Virginia Air and Space Center from 6-9 p.m.

There is limited space available, so spots to view the movie are first come, first served.

‘Harriet’ doesn’t hit theatres nationwide until Friday.

Following the viewing of ‘Harriet’, there will be a discussion on the film.

“Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, ‘Harriet’ tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history,” said Hampton University in its release to News 3.