Elizabeth City Police searching for suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a suspect after a Tuesday night armed robbery at a Dollar General.

According to police, the call came in at 9:32 p.m. for the robbery. When police arrived to the store located at 961 Oak Stump Road, they learned that the suspect entered the store, walked towards the counter while the clerk was counting money in the register, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from the register and ran out of the store.

According to police, the suspect was described as having a thin build and standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

Police say there is no further information to report at this time, and the department is still investigating.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.