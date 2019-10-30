Dominion Energy gives $100,000 grant to 7 food banks across Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. – From 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday morning, a group of Dominion Energy employees helped serve fresh food to people in need at The Basilica of St. Mary in Norfolk.

The event came after Dominion Energy gave a $100,000 grant to the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

The grant is expected to help seven food banks across Virginia with storage costs necessary to maintain and distribute fresh food statewide – including fruit, vegetables, milk and other items that would otherwise go to waste.

Experts say about 50 percent of fresh food goes to waste because Virginia food banks don’t have enough storage or room to keep the items refrigerated.

“We’ve learned about 50 percent of the fresh food that farmers offer food banks can’t be accepted, because they don’t have the transportation to accept it. They don’t have the refrigeration to store it so it can remain healthy for the people who need it. So, we wanted to fill that gap,” said Bonita Harris with Dominion Energy.

Volunteers say more than 200 people came out to get fresh food on Wednesday morning.