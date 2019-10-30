Dick’s Sporting Goods in Town Center to be replaced with interactive entertainment center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Dick’s Sporting Goods space in Virginia Beach’s Town Center will be the site of a new family entertainment center in 2020, according to a release by Armada Hoffler Properties.

Apex Entertainment, an “interactive entertainment concept” with attractions including bowling lanes, sports simulators, virtual reality, ropes courses and indoor go-karting, will fill the former sporting goods store’s 84,000 square feet of space when its lease expires in February.

A spokesperson for Apex Entertainment said that the entertainment center is expected to open to the public before the end of 2020.

“Our ability to attract Apex Entertainment, yet another new to market tenant, gives further proof that Town Center is the premier mixed-use destination in the region,” said Louis Haddad, president and chief executive officer of Armada Hoffler Properties. “The expiration of the Dick’s Sporting Goods lease created an amazing opportunity and one that we had long anticipated.

“Apex Entertainment will add a unique, experiential, and innovative concept to the already dynamic Town Center environment.”

The entertainment center, which was founded in 2017, has locations in Marlborough, Massachusetts and Syracuse and Albany, New York.