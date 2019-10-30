Chesapeake Square Mall, local organization host ‘trunk-or-treat’ on Halloween

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A local church is partnering with Chesapeake Square Mall to put together a huge trunk-or-treat event on Halloween!

The event is being held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the mall, located at 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard.

The Mount Western Branch and Chesapeake Square Mall are hosting the event with DJ’s, bounce houses inside the mall, candy, entertainment and more. The trunk-or-treating starts right at 5 p.m.

The event is for children 12-years-old or younger.

Businesses and organizations are invited to sponsor a car and candy. Cash prizes will go out to the top 3 ‘best decorated’ cars in the amount of $500, $300, and $200.

The Chesapeake Square Mall Chik-fil-a is sponsoring a car and they will be at the event.