Chesapeake Police seeking suspects in home burglary

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for a suspect who burglarized a home in the Great Bridge area of the city early in October.

According to police, the burglary happened October 11. The suspect was caught on camera as a passenger in a dark blue Chevrolet four-door pickup truck with no front license plate.

If you or someone you know has information on the suspect’s identity, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip to detectives using the P3Tips app.