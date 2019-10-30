Are you a millionaire? Mega Millions ticket bought in Chesapeake wins $1 million

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket in Chesapeake for Tuesday night’s drawing? If so, check your numbers — you might be a million dollars richer.

The ticket was bought at the Food Lion at 109 Gainsborough Square, with winning numbers 4-9-17-27-39. Virginia Lottery officials say it was one of only two tickets in the nation to match the first five numbers in the October 29 drawing.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize. Before doing anything else, Virginia Lottery officials advise that the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $105 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $118 million for Friday night’s drawing.