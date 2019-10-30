Actress Kerry Washington coming to Hampton for ‘Get Out The Vote’ event

HAMPTON, Va. – Actress Kerry Washington, who is known for her many roles, including the ABC show ‘Scandal’, will be in Hampton to help canvass with the organization ‘Get Out The Vote.’

The event on November 3 is part of efforts also coordinated by New Virginia Majority, VA-BLOC, Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and the Newport News Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The appearance of Washington in Hampton will come the weekend before polls open on November 5.

