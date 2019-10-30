A history-making TV host is now a cabaret-jazz vocalist on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lifestyle show "People, Places and Things" was the "Coast Live" of the 70's back when WTKR was WTAR. The host was our guest Becky Livas, the first African-American female reporter in the region, now a popular local cabaret-jazz vocalist.

Becky joins us to discuss her role in local television and her current career in music as she prepares to perform at the Art of Healthy Aging Forum and Expo.

Check out some clips from her reporting and hosting career at the bottom of the page!

Presented by

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia

www.ssseva.org

