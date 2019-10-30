2 people shot in New Kent during attempted carjacking, police say

NEW KENT, Va. – Two people were shot in New Kent, Virginia, during an attempted carjacking on Tuesday.

The victims were allegedly confronted by three men when shot in the parking lot of The Forge Center around 11:45 p.m.

According to officials, the two men sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The three suspects reportedly left the scene before police arrived and are believed to be headed eastbound on Pocahontas Trail.

No additional information is available on the condition of the victims at this time and there are no suspects in custody at this point.

