World Series: Nationals force Game 7, beat Houston 7-2

Posted 11:48 pm, October 29, 2019, by

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Washington Nationals is congratulated by his teammate Juan Soto #22 after hitting a two-run home run. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – On Wednesday the Washington Nationals forced a World Series Game 7, and history was made in the process.

It marked the first time in World Series history that the road team has won each of the first six games.

On the mound it was a matchup between Washington’s Stephen Strasburg, and Houston Astros pitcher and former ODU star Justin Verlander.

Anthony Rendon quickly got to Justin Verlander, singling to center field in the top of the first to score Trea Turner.

The Astros answered back in the bottom of the inning when Jose Altuve scored George Springer on a sacrifice fly. Alex Bregman followed it up with a home run to put the Astros up 2-1.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Each team went scoreless until the fifth inning. Adam Eaton homered with one out to tie the game at two. Juan Soto followed it up with a one-run shot of his own to give Washington a 3-2 lead.

Rendon continued his successful night at the plate in the seventh inning with a two-run homer, putting Washington up 5-2. He’d strike again in the ninth inning, doubling to center to score Turner and Eaton on the Nationals way to a 7-2 win.

Strasburg remained on the mound until the ninth inning. With one out, UVA baseball alum Sean Doolittle came in to close and picked up a save.

The two teams face off Thursday night in Houston during Game 7 of the World Series, where one team will be crowned 2019 champions.

