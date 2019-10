PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officials are working to track down a man who is reported to be a violent sex offender from Portsmouth.

The Virginia Department of Corrections tweeted a fugitive file alert saying that Chico Matthew Tibbs removed his GPS bracelet.

Authorities say he could be a danger to himself or others. If you see him, authorities say to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Chico is asked to you call 877-896-5764 or local law enforcement.

There are no further details at this time.