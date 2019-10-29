VB Strong Center opens, helping those still reeling from mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach will open the VB Strong Center on Tuesday, which is the product of community efforts and a $3 million grant from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

The unveiling of the VB Strong Center, which is on Princess Anne Road in the Landstown Commons, will happen around 9 a.m.

This facility was created in response to the lasting physical, mental and emotional trauma that continues to impact the Virginia Beach community following the May 31 mass shooting the left 12 people dead.

Virginia Beach city officials said the VB Strong Center is dedicated to serving as a multi-agency resource and referral center for victims, their families, city residents and first responders affected by the mass shooting.

Additional funding for the center is also coming from the Antiterrorism and Emergency Assistance Program through the United States Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime.

VB strong center will be a resource for the community. Welcome to anyone who is struggling with the May 31 building two shooting. https://t.co/DUnqRxAemz pic.twitter.com/UTK6287i2r — Allison Mechanic (@AllisonWTKR) October 29, 2019

