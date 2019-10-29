× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds today, rain on the way… We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will warm (slightly) to the low 70s with light NE winds. The mix of clouds will continue tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will look and feel a lot like today. Expect more clouds than sun with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the low 70s with light NE/E winds.

Our biggest chance for rain this week will move in with a cold front Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs will warm to near 80. Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning. Showers will taper off by midday and clouds will clear out through the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Friday.

Even cooler air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 40s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with limited rain chances.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 29th

2012 Hurricane Sandy Causes severe coastal flooding/erosion

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms have become a little more concentrated near the center of a large non-tropical low pressure area located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next two to three days while it moves slowly south to SE over slightly warmer water. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for any further development Thursday night when the low is forecast to move back over colder water.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

