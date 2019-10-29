Toasting Tuesday with a white blend from Cooper’s Hawk on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This week we are toasting with a white blend from Cooper's Hawk. It is a light, off-dry wine with a floral and tropical fruit note mix. It sells for $15 a bottle at Cooper's Hawk Tasting Room and Restaurant outside of Lynnhaven mall in Virginia Beach or visit chwinery.com for more information.
