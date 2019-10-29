Toasting Tuesday with a white blend from Cooper’s Hawk on Coast Live

Posted 12:51 pm, October 29, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - This week we are toasting with a white blend from Cooper's Hawk. It is a light, off-dry wine with a floral and tropical fruit note mix. It sells for $15 a bottle at Cooper's Hawk Tasting Room and Restaurant outside of Lynnhaven mall in Virginia Beach or visit chwinery.com for more information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.