HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Although mental health is getting more attention than ever before, it can still be difficult for adults living with serious mental illness to find the appropriate treatment. Renowned psychiatrist Dr. John Kane and Maye, a mother whose adult son was diagnosed with schizophrenia, discuss the growing mental health crises and offer some advice for those who are struggling and their loved ones.

To learn more visit thenationalcouncil.org/lams.