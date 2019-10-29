Police investigating after body found floating in water near Norfolk Naval Shipyard pier

Posted 11:18 am, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:44AM, October 29, 2019

Photo Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after reports say a body was found Tuesday morning near Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

The call came in to officials around 8:30 a.m., informing police that there was a body floating in the water near Pier 5.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the Portsmouth Police Department were at the scene working to recover the body.R

Reports say the body was recovered at around 11 a.m. and turned over to the Medical Examiner.

No other details are available at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.940382 by -76.325400.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.