Police investigating after body found floating in water near Norfolk Naval Shipyard pier

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after reports say a body was found Tuesday morning near Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

The call came in to officials around 8:30 a.m., informing police that there was a body floating in the water near Pier 5.

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard and the Portsmouth Police Department were at the scene working to recover the body.

Reports say the body was recovered at around 11 a.m. and turned over to the Medical Examiner.

No other details are available at this time.

