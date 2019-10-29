Naro Expanded Cinema to host holiday coat drive during documentary screening

NORFOLK, Va. – Every child deserves a warm winter, and one local theater is taking action to make sure they get one.

On Saturday, November 23 at 10 a.m., Naro Expanded Cinema will hold a holiday coat drive at a screening of the documentary “21 and Done.”

Tickets for the screening are $7 and $5 with a student ID. Admission is free if you bring a coat to donate.

The mission of the fundraiser and coat drive is to raise awareness and provide support as well as new and gently used coats to local youth in foster care. All donations are tax-deductible.

Related: 30 bikes for 30 kids: Norfolk couple needs help to ‘pedal it forward’ for former foster children

“21 and Done” is an award-winning feature documentary about youth facing the unique challenge of aging out of the foster care system.

The screening and coat drive are held in partnership between Connect with a Wish, Foster Focus Films and Foster U.

Naro Expanded Cinema is located at 1057 Colley Avenue.