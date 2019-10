PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Staunton Avenue that left a man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 4:45 p.m.

Police told News 3 reporter Nana-Séntuo Bonsu the man was shot in the torso. While there is no information about his current status, authorities said his injuries are serious.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

