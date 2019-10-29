× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: More clouds, more rain to end the week

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Other than a slight chance of rain overnight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday will look and feel a lot like today. Expect more clouds than sun with an isolated shower/drizzle possible. Highs will return to the low 70s with light NE/E winds.

Our biggest chance for rain this week will move in with a cold front Thursday to Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs will warm to near 80. Rain chances will increase Thursday night to Friday morning. Showers will taper off by midday and clouds will clear out through the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s on Friday.

Even cooler air will move in for the weekend. Expect highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 40s. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds this weekend with limited rain chances.

Tropical Update:

A non-tropical low pressure area located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores is producing a large area of gale to storm-force winds. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next couple of days while it moves slowly southwestward to southward over slightly warmer waters. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for any further development by Thursday night when the low is forecast to move back over colder waters. For more information of this system, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent.

