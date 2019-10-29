Historical landmarks and film locations in Petersburg on Coast Live

Posted 12:52 pm, October 29, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and City Councilman Howard Myers join us to talk about the recent grant that was awarded to the Petersburg Preservation Task Force to rehabilitate and restore the Exchange Building. They also discuss the film "Harriet",  which follows Harriet Tubman's journey through the Underground Railroad, and was shot in the Farmer's Bank and the streets of Old Towne Petersburg.

Presented by
Petersburg Preservation Task Force
www.peterburgpreservationtaskforce.com/events

