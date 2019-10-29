Historical landmarks and film locations in Petersburg on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and City Councilman Howard Myers join us to talk about the recent grant that was awarded to the Petersburg Preservation Task Force to rehabilitate and restore the Exchange Building. They also discuss the film "Harriet", which follows Harriet Tubman's journey through the Underground Railroad, and was shot in the Farmer's Bank and the streets of Old Towne Petersburg.

Petersburg Preservation Task Force

www.peterburgpreservationtaskforce.com/events