Getting ready for the Currituck Heritage Festival with some tasty BBQ on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Currituck County Travel and Tourism is hosting the 2019 Currituck Heritage Festival featuring Bulls & BBQ. Michele Ellis and Taylor Cregan share a little taste of the festival with three delicious BBQ sauces. Plus, we learn about the great food and family activities that the festival has to offer.

Currituck Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, November 2nd from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

