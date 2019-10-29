Getting ready for the Currituck Heritage Festival with some tasty BBQ on Coast Live

Posted 12:55 pm, October 29, 2019, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Currituck County Travel and Tourism is hosting the 2019 Currituck Heritage Festival featuring Bulls & BBQ. Michele Ellis and Taylor Cregan share a little taste of the festival with three delicious BBQ sauces. Plus, we learn about the great food and family activities that the festival has to offer.

Currituck Heritage Festival will take place on Saturday, November 2nd from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Presented by
Currituck County Travel and Tourism
(877) 287-7488
www.visitcurrituck.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.