Former Virginia Governor Gerald L. Baliles passes away at 79

WTKR – Former Governor of Virginia Gerald L. Baliles has passed away at the age of 79, according to remarks sent to News 3 by Sen. Mark Warner.

“In his four years as Governor, Gerald Baliles was a steady hand steering the Commonwealth, making important investments in transportation that Virginians are still benefiting from today. He was also a good friend. I join all Virginians in celebrating his service to the Commonwealth. We will miss him.”

Baliles was a member of the Democratic Party and served as the 65th Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia from 1986-1990. Before being governor, Baliles served as Virginia’s attorney general and in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Born in Stuart, Virginia, Baliles would go on to attend the Wesleyan University and a law degree from the University of Virginia.

The 79-year-old was a champion of protecting the Chesapeake Bay.

After retiring in 2014 form the University of Virginia, Governor Baliles and his wife Robin divide their time between their home in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Baliles ancestral home in Patrick County, Virginia, according to his biography on UVA’s bicentennial website.

