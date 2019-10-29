Employee benefits and open enrollment advice on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For millions of Americans working across the United States, fall is synonymous with open enrollment, meaning it's time to choose benefits for the year ahead. Unfortunately, many are becoming increasingly anxious about choosing benefits and understanding their finances. Meredith Ryan-Reid, senior Vice President of group benefits at MetLife shares some advice for talking about benefits and how to select the options that best suit you.

