Dozens of bridges labeled structurally deficient in our region, are drivers safe?

There is a good chance you or a loved one travel over a bridge in Hampton Roads. But are you safe?

There are dozens of structurally deficient bridges in our region.

News 3 met up with the Virginia Department of Transportation to learn what they are doing to keep drivers safe.

There are projects going on right now correcting some of the problems.

“There are a lot of sick bridges in the system, partially sick and quite a bit sick,” said Dr. Zia Razzaq, a profession with Old Dominion University.

One report found that about 38 percent of all U.S. bridges need repair, replacement or major rehabilitation.

The report found that if you put all of the structurally deficient bridges end to end in the country they would span about 1,100 miles, that’s like driving from Virginia Beach to Key West.

