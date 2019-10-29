Celebrate Halloween with your dog at the Norfolk Admirals’ ‘Pumpkins, Pucks and Paws Night’

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Admirals’ “Pucks and Paws Night” is getting spooky!

Bring your dog to the Admirals game for a special “Pumpkins, Pucks and Paws Night” as our local team takes on the Reading Royals this Wednesday, October 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for humans are available at the Scope Box Office starting at $10 and $7 on game day. Dog tickets are only $5 at the door, and all proceeds will benefit the Norfolk SPCA.

Dog sections are sections 205-208, and dogs may not sit in any other sections for the duration of the game. They must be on leashes at all times.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up for Halloween. There will be human and dog costume contests and trick or treating for kids in the suites.

Wednesdays include $2 beer night and a special 757 promotion, which is a deal that consists of $7 tickets at the box office, $5 food items at the concession stands and $7 merchandise at the merchandise stand.

The Norfolk Scope is located at 201 E. Brambleton Avenue in Downtown Norfolk.

