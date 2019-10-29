Beach restaurant manager spearheads campaign to feed hungry kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Those who know Cheesecake Factory manager Felecia Mayo call her the energizer bunny.

“Community work is my passion. I love all the charity work I do. I love helping people in the community. Once you do your passion, it’s not work.”

Felecia puts together events and fundraisers in the community in order to raise money for local food banks.

“We just finished our peanut butter drive. We donated $970,000 to the Food Bank of Southeastern VA and we’re just starting our holiday toy drive event for families in need. It’s going to be at the convention center. It pretty much stays busy.”

Felicia's passion roots from personal life experiences.

“Why is it important for you to help the food bank? Because a very long time ago, as a child I was in that situation, and I believe that children can learn more and be able to focus if they’re fed.”

Her yearly 'Spread the Love' campaign is a big reason why many kids in Hampton Roads do not go hungry.

“In 2018 alone, we donated enough peanut butter to do 4.2 million sandwiches for children.”

The Virginia Beach dynamo has been organizing these charities for a decade, in addition to her full time job, and a part time job at Kohl's Department store.

News 3 caught up with this busy lady to honor her with a People Taking Action Award and a $300 gift card from our community partner Southern Bank.

Her expression was priceless! She was so thankful for the honor.

Felecia realized her parents had come up from North Carolina to see her get the award in the middle of her interview.

“We’re very proud of her. She’s set the pace for a lot of other young people," explained mom Deborah Perry.

