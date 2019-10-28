Woman’s body found near abandoned vehicle by Accomack Co. pond

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found near an abandoned vehicle on Friday.

Sheriff Todd E. Godwin said around 7:15 a.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle located near a pond in Virginia Landing was made.

The body of a deceased female was found near the vehicle.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and the identification of the woman is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted by clicking here.