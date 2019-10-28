Wink goes 1-on-1 with Nationals pitcher, Virginia Beach product Daniel Hudson prior to World Series game 6

Posted 8:38 pm, October 28, 2019, by

HOUSTON, Texas - The Nationals are back with their backs against the wall.

Daniel Hudson #44 of the Washington Nationals. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The team that was buried in the standings with their 19-and-31 record earlier this season, must win two straight road games in order to claim the franchise's first World Series title.

Following Washington's game 5 loss, its third straight home defeat vs. Houston in the 2019 World Series, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler went 1-on-1 with Nats relief pitcher Daniel Hudson - the Virginia Beach product who starred at Old Dominion University.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.