Wink goes 1-on-1 with Nationals pitcher, Virginia Beach product Daniel Hudson prior to World Series game 6

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas - The Nationals are back with their backs against the wall.

The team that was buried in the standings with their 19-and-31 record earlier this season, must win two straight road games in order to claim the franchise's first World Series title.

Following Washington's game 5 loss, its third straight home defeat vs. Houston in the 2019 World Series, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler went 1-on-1 with Nats relief pitcher Daniel Hudson - the Virginia Beach product who starred at Old Dominion University.