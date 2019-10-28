Students at 56 schools to create ornaments for National Christmas Tree celebration in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – At 56 schools across the country, students are creating one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park, according to the National Park Service.

The handcrafted ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The 56 trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the America Celebrates display.

“I never would have imagined I could actually create an ornament for the National Christmas Tree display that represents my entire state!” Kayden Moore, a seventh grade student at Harlem Middle School in Loves Park, Illinois said. “It is an honor that students from our small city were chosen for this once in a lifetime event!”

Students across the country are creating ornaments that celebrate their state, district or territory.

“Everyone has a home but not everyone has the honor of representing their home in Washington, D.C.,” Danica Lambert, a seventh grader at St. James–St. John School in New Bedford, Massachusetts said. “My heart is filled with love and joy to be able to represent my home of Massachusetts.”

Through a partnership with the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education worked with state art and education agencies to identify elementary, middle and high schools whose students would create the ornaments for the America Celebrates display. Over 1,500 students will participate in this year’s project. The project is funded by the National Park Foundation.

“I am happy that other people get to see our work!” Brian Hunter, a sixth grade student at Marvin M. Sedway Middle School in North Las Vegas, Nevada, said. “I want to show everyone that we can do it!”

The America Celebrates display is one of the highlights of the National Christmas Tree experience, which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 5 with the 97th Annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Here’s a list of the 56 schools that will create ornaments for the 2019 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park:

Alabama Hamilton High School Alaska Valley Pathways High School American Samoa Leone High School Arizona Grand Canyon Unified School District Arkansas Monticello High School California West Valley High School Colorado Grand Mountain School Connecticut House of Arts, Letters and Science (HALS) Academy Delaware Cab Calloway School of the Arts District of Columbia Ballou High School Florida Suwannee High School Georgia Valley Point Middle School Guam Simon Sanchez High School Hawaii Maui High School Idaho Timberline High School Illinois Harlem Middle School Indiana Paoli High School Iowa Clear Creek Amana Middle School Kansas Cheney High School Kentucky Adair County High School Louisiana Dutchtown High School Maine Presque Isle High School Maryland North Hagerstown High School Massachusetts St. James – St. John School Michigan NorthPointe Christian High School Minnesota Riverside Christian School Mississippi Florence High School Missouri Carthage High School Montana Hellgate High School Nebraska Lutheran High Northeast Nevada Marvin M. Sedway Middle School New Hampshire Belmont Middle School New Jersey Morris County School of Technology New Mexico Los Alamos Middle School New York Averill Park High School North Carolina Bethel School North Dakota Simle Middle School Northern Mariana Islands Saipan Southern High School Ohio Firelands High School Oklahoma Coweta High School Oregon Howard Street Charter School Pennsylvania Danville Area Middle School Puerto Rico Ernesto Ramos Antonini Fine Arts School Rhode Island Exeter-West Greenwich High School South Carolina Johnston-Edgefield-Trenton Middle School South Dakota Sisseton Middle School Tennessee D-B EXCEL Texas Lyford Middle School Utah Whitehorse High School Vermont The School of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales US Virgin Islands Arthur Richards K-8 School Virginia Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology Washington Cavelero Mid High School West Virginia Robert L. Bland Middle School Wisconsin Wyoming Red Creek Elementary School Wyoming Indian Middle School

Learn about last year’s student artists and ornaments.

The National Christmas Tree Lighting has strong ties to education. In 1923, a letter arrived at the White House from the District of Columbia Public Schools proposing that a decorated Christmas tree be placed on the South Lawn of the White House.

On Christmas Eve that year, President Calvin Coolidge walked from the Oval Office to the Ellipse and pushed a button that lit the first National Christmas Tree. It was a 48-foot fir donated by Middlebury College in Vermont.