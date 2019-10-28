Spicing things up for fall with a Rum-Kim Spice Latte on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte! Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton shows us how to make his own version called the Rum-Kin Spice Latte and talks about exciting events happening in Hampton Roads.

RUM-KIN SPICE LATTE

Our Rum-Kin Spice Latte captures the full, fabulous flavors of fall.

The cocktail is crafted with my Four Farthing Spiced Rum, as well Cureo Coffee Liqueur, both offered by Chesapeake Bay Distillery. Your favorite pumpkin spice-flavored creamer rounds it out. Sample it at Chesapeake Bay Distillery’s tasting room through November or make it yourself; here’s how:

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add 3 ounces Four Farthing Spiced Rum from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, 1-1/2 ounces Cureo Coffee Liqueur from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, and 1-1/2 ounces Pumpkin Spice flavored creamer (or creamer with pumpkin spice added to your taste). Shake well and serve. Makes 1 cocktail.

Spirits came from Chesapeake Bay Distillery, www.ChesapeakeBayDistillery.com

Other ingredients came from The Fresh Market, www.TheFreshMarket.com

VIRGINIA BOURBON INVITATIONAL

The second annual Virginia Bourbon Invitational, presented by Audi Virginia Beach is coming up on November 2.

Look for scores of bourbons and other spirts at the Cavalier Hotel from 16-some distilleries from Virginia and beyond. The Cavalier is home to our friends at Tarnished Truth Distilling Co. Tastings, judging (including Critics’ Choice and People’s Choice), tapas-style dishes from a number of renown eateries, music, and more are features

For more information, visit www.VaBourbonInvitational.com

PROGRESSIVE WALKING DINNER TOUR

Virginia Eats + Drinks is proud to partner with Norfolk Tour Company, and Patrick Evans-Hylton is leading a new walking tour in Norfolk on Nov. 10.

Nor-Fork Eats + Drinks strolls between three noted Downtown Norfolk restaurants while enjoying full-sized appetizers, entrees, desserts, and adult beverages. Along the way local culinary history is discussed. The 2-1/2 hour tour is priced at $65

For more information visit www.ToursOfNorfolk.com/tours

HOLD ON TO YOUR HOT PLATE

East Coast Appliance has installed a gorgeous stainless steel Frigidaire gallery. 30-inch front control induction range with air fry.

I’m going to be cooking and posting photos, recipes, and more about this as I explore the use of this amazing range, so stay tuned.

For more information on East Coast Appliance visit EastCoastAppliance.com

MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

For Reads, Recipes and Resources from Virginia Eats + Drinks, visit www.VirginiaEatsAndDrinks.com