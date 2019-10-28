Police searching for man allegedly involved with credit card fraud in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are trying to locate a man they say is wanted for making a large purchase using a stolen credit card.

On April 11, the City of Norfolk Towing and Recovery conducted an abandoned auto auction at the facility located at 1188 Lance Road.

During the auction, 27-year-old Jamar Warren of Chesapeake, placed bids and purchased five vehicles using a stolen credit card, reports say.

As a result of the investigation, detectives positively identified Warren as a suspect.

Police are currently looking for Warren and ask for anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line.