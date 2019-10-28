Police searching for man allegedly involved with credit card fraud in Norfolk

Posted 4:54 pm, October 28, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are trying to locate a man they say is wanted for making a large purchase using a stolen credit card.

On April 11, the City of Norfolk Towing and Recovery conducted an abandoned auto auction at the facility located at 1188 Lance Road.

During the auction, 27-year-old Jamar Warren of Chesapeake, placed bids and purchased five vehicles using a stolen credit card, reports say.

As a result of the investigation, detectives positively identified Warren as a suspect.

Police are currently looking for Warren and ask for anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Norfolk Crime Line.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.