City of Norfolk offices to be closed in observance of Veterans Day

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including City Hall and all libraries and recreation centers, will be closed on Monday, November 11, in observance of Veterans Day.

The closures include the offices of the Commissioner of the Revenue and the City Treasurer. Offices will reopen at regular business hours on Tuesday, November 12. Circuit Court, General District Court and Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will also be closed on Monday, November 11 and reopen the following day.

Any bulk waste pickup requests for Tuesday, November 12 must be made by 3 p.m. Friday, November 8. Download the MyNorfolk mobile app or go to this link and click on the MyNorfolk icon to make a request.

Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste at the SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station 3136 Woodland Avenue from 12 p.m – 4 p.m., every Tuesday and Saturday. Residents can dispose of electronics at the Towing and Recovery facility 1188-A Lance Road 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.