Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny and cooler today, rain later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooler today, tracking Halloween rain… A nice start to the work week! Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the upper 60s, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday and near normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with NE winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clouds will start to build in tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will return to near 70. The mix of clouds and low 70s will continue for Wednesday, with a bigger rain chance by Wednesday night.

A cold front will move in Thursday to Friday, increasing our rain chances and bringing in a big temperature change. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Thursday. Rain will continue into Friday, but skies should clear out later Friday as the front moves east. Highs will drop from the 70s to the 50s behind the front.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 28th

1910 Trace of Snow in Norfolk (Only snow observed in October)

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie Co

2012 Hurricane Sandy Causes severe coastal flooding/erosion

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Pablo continues to weaken over the far north Atlantic.

A large non-tropical low pressure system located more than 400 miles west of the Azores is producing a broad area of gale-force to hurricane-force winds. The low could gradually acquire subtropical characteristics over the next few days while the system moves slowly south to SE over warmer water. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for development by Friday when the low is forecast to move back over colder water.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

