× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Late week cold front could lead to Halloween rain

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Thanks to a light easterly breeze, clouds will start to build in tonight with lows in the mid 50s.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy tomorrow with a stray shower or drizzle possible. Highs will warm a bit to near 70.

The mix of clouds and low 70s will continue for Wednesday, with a bigger rain chance by Wednesday night.

A cold front will move in Thursday to Friday, increasing our rain chances and bringing in a big temperature change. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Thursday. Rain will continue into Friday, but skies should clear out later Friday as the front moves east. Highs will drop from the 70s to the 50s behind the front.

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Light Drizzle Possible. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow Night: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 28th

1910 Trace of Snow in Norfolk (Only snow observed in October)

1995 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Bertie Co

2012 Hurricane Sandy Causes severe coastal flooding/erosion

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Pablo continues to weaken over the far north Atlantic.

1. A large non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores is producing a broad area of gale-force to hurricane-force winds. The low could gradually acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next few days while it moves slowly southward to southeastward over warmer water. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for any further development by Friday when the low is forecast to move back over colder water. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.