House to vote on impeachment inquiry procedures

House Democrats are preparing to unveil a resolution this week that will detail their next steps in the impeachment inquiry as it moves into a public phase.

The resolution, which will be introduced and marked up in the House Rules Committee, appears to be the first vote the full House will take related to impeachment, after the House did not vote to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry earlier this month.

Democratic sources say the resolution is intended to set up the rules and the procedures for the next stage of the inquiry, including how the House Intelligence Committee can provide information to the Judiciary Committee, which would likely take up articles of impeachment.

The Rules Committee website says the resolution is “directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump.”

The text of the resolution has not been released, but House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, a Massachusetts Democrat, said in a statement that the measure will lay out how the House is “ensuring transparency” as it moves toward the “public phase” of the impeachment inquiry.

“This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people,” McGovern said in a statement.