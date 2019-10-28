Help name Virginia Living Museum’s turkey and celebrate 10th annual pardoning in November

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Virginia Living Museum is asking the community, “What should we name our male turkey?” as part of a month long voting campaign, food drive, and tenth annual Turkey Pardoning!

The Turkey Pardoning event is being held on Wednesday, November 27. The event will usher in the holiday season at the Museum with activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., including a display of turkey items from collections, turkey-related crafts and activities, plus free cider for those in attendance. Activities are included in Museum admission and tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-12. Ages 2 and under and are free.

On October 25, the Museum began soliciting name suggestions from the public through social media. The museum will take name suggestions until November 4 and they will narrow down the choices to the most popular names and begin official voting on Election Day, November 5.

Voting polls will take place on the Museum’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts and through the Museum’s website. Guests can also fill out paper ballots at a polling station in the Museum lobby. The name with the most votes will be announced just before the Turkey Pardoning on November 27.

In the tradition of the annual Presidential Turkey Pardoning, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price will lead a ceremony followed by a parade to the outdoor Turkey Habitat. The Museum’s three turkeys, one male and two hens, will then be called with a turkey caller and fed cracked corn before the official pardoning.

As a gesture of thanks and giving, the Museum will also “Fill the Canoe” with non-perishable food items to benefit the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank. All individuals who bring a food item will receive a coupon for a promotional fountain drink or coffee at the Wild Side Café. Coupons will be distributed from front desk.

From November 25 until December 2, members will receive 30% off store wide at the Wild Things Museum store.

The Museum is closed Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019.

The Museum is located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd., Newport News, I-64, exit 258A. For more information visit their website or call (757)-595-1900. You can also find the Museum on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.