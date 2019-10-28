× First Warning Forecast: Patchy morning fog, warming to near 70

Patchy fog possible overnight and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will cool to the mid 50s.

A few degrees milder on Tuesday with highs near 70. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds. The forecast by midweek is looking a bit uncertain. Right now, looks like most of the day on Wednesday will be dry. Temperatures will top out around 70 degrees. Keeping a slight chance for showers on Halloween. It is going to be a warm one with highs near 80. Right now, the wettest day of the week will be Friday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

As of now, the weekend is looking cool and dry. Any rain should clear out Saturday morning with much cooler highs near 60. Even cooler on Sunday as most of us will struggle to get out of the 50s! Brrr.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

A large non-tropical low pressure system located several hundred miles west-northwest of the Azores is producing a broad area of gale-force to hurricane-force winds. The low could gradually acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next few days while it moves slowly southward to southeastward over warmer water. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for any further development by Friday when the low is forecast to move back over colder water. For more information, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent

Meteorologist April Loveland

