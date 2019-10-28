An organization that aims to prevent child abuse using puppets on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Regina Marscheider is the Executive Director and Founder of Stop Abuse powered by Spectrum Puppets. Her award-winning child abuse prevention program, "Simon Says...Just Tell", teaches children how to recognize, prevent and disclose sexual abuse. She joins us to talk about the program and the impact it has made on children across the country and right here in Hampton Roads.

Visit stopabuse.com to learn more.

