Act 3 Podcast: The Laundromat and Watchmen

We’ve got two new releases to talk about this week. We’re discussing the new financial crime drama from Steven Soderbergh “The Laundromat.”

It certainly has a great director and talented cast but does all that added up to a compelling film?

We’re also talking about the debut episode of HBO’s “Watchmen” and we get pretty in depth on our love of the source material.

All this plus the entertainment news in this episode of Act 3!

Time Codes

Act One: News

-00:01:30 – “The Rise of Skywalker” Final Trailer Released and Tickets on Sale

-00:09:05 – Scorsese and Coppola v. Marvel

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-00:11:16 – “The Laundromat”

Act Three: HBO’s “Watchmen”

-00:21:42 – Non-Spoilers

-00:40:26 – SPOILERS