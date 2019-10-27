WATCH: Kyle Fuller, former Virginia Tech standout, get his third interception of the season

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 27: Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears intercepts a pass intended for Mike Williams. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Former Virginia Tech defensive back Kyle Fuller put the Chicago Bears in great position to score their first points of the game on Sunday.

Fuller, who was drafted by the Bears in the first round of the 2014 draft, picked off a pass by San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers at the end of the first quarter. He barely missed a pick-six, putting his team inside the five-yard line.

It led to a made field goal that put Chicago up 3-0, but they’d lose to the Chargers by a score of 17-16.

It was Fuller’s third interception of the season and 18th of his career.

