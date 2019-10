YORK COUNTY, Va. – Three people have died in a York County crash, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash reportedly happened in the 800 block of Yorktown Road on Saturday around 10:30 p.m.

State Troopers are still on scene investigating the crash, and more details will be provided when it is released by Virginia State Police.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with traffic control.

