The entrance to this Pennsylvania house is monstrous. Cookie monstrous

In the words of Cookie Monster: “Home is where heart is. Heart where cookie is. Math clear: Home is cookie.”

For a Pennsylvania homeowner, Cookie Monster’s logic sounds just about right.

Lisa Boll from York County turned the entrance of her house into Cookie Monster. Literally.

Boll painted the vines growing around her front door bright blue. The shape of the vines naturally created a gaping mouth. She completed the look with plastic foam eyes and most importantly, a chocolate chip cookie.

“It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it’s good, it’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three, it’s not scary,” Boll told CNN affiliate WPVI.

Many people with their children have stopped their cars just to take photos of the decorations, she said.

Boll said she was inspired to transform her home’s entrance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the beloved children’s show.