Texans star J.J. Watt out for the remainder of the season

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans will be without defensive end J.J. Watt for the remainder of the season.

During Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders, Watt was removed from the game in the second quarter and sent to the hospital for what would turn out to be a torn pectoral muscle, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal,” Watt said on Twitter. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

This marks the third time in four season that Watt has suffered a season-ending injury. The Texans have a 20-12 record when he’s playing compared to a 9-15 record when he’s absent.

Prior to sharing the bad news on social media, Watt had a sense of humor about the situation.

Houston tweeted, “Look our for No. 99,” and Watt responded with “Shoulda told my pec to look out lol.”

Shoulda told my pec to look out lol https://t.co/LQDVoSheEr — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019