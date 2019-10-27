Police searching for suspect after armed robbery at Elizabeth City gas station

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery took place at a local gas station.

On October 22, around 11:46 p.m, police responded to Family Fare Gas Station on US 17 South in reference to a Armed Robbery. The suspect entered into the store and displayed a gun and walked towards the counter while the clerk was counting money in the register, reports say.

The clerk handed over the money and the suspect ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was described as a thin light skin black male about 5’9” tall. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, gloves and a mask.

There is no further information to report at this time. The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation.

The Elizabeth City Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.