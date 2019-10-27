ODU loses its seventh straight game in loss to FAU, 41-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Florida Atlantic University rolled over Old Dominion University, 41-3, Saturday night in a Conference USA football game at S.B. Ballard Stadium, spoiling homecoming for the Monarchs and sending them to their school record seventh defeat in a row.

With four games to go, ODU (1-7 overall, C-USA) is assured of its third losing season in a row. FAU (5-3, 3-1) is tied for first in the C-USA East Division.

Wide receiver Eric Kumah, playing for the first time since ODU lost at Virginia on Sept. 21, was a bright spot for ODU. He caught a career-high 10 passes for a career-high 99 yards.

He also announced that he will redshirt this season and return next season. He has played in the maximum four games in which a player can play and still redshirt.

FAU outgained the Monarchs, 430-204 in offensive yards.

ODU kept it close for a while, but the game got away from the Monarchs in part because of their own mistakes and in part because of FAU's potent offense.

ODU’s Darrell Brown returned a punt 82 yards for an apparent touchdown early in the first half, but it was negated by a block in the back that was apparently away from the play. Instead, ODU had a first down at its eight, lost a yard on three plays and then got off a poor punt.

FAU needed just six plays to drive 36 yards for its first touchdown, which came on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Chris Robinson to John Raine.