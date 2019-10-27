Norfolk Police searching for man involved in 7-Eleven robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery on Monticello Avenue.

According to police, on Wednesday shortly after 7 a.m., a man entered the convenience store, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. The employee complied with his demands, and he fled the area before police arrived.

Police described the suspect as a black man standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had a goatee, and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.