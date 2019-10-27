Action Day: Severe storms expected for Sunday afternoon across Coastal Virginia and NE North Carolina

Norfolk Police searching for man involved in 7-Eleven robbery

Posted 2:44 pm, October 27, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery on Monticello Avenue.

According to police, on Wednesday shortly after 7 a.m., a man entered the convenience store, implied he had a gun and demanded money from the store clerk. The employee complied with his demands, and he fled the area before police arrived.

Police described the suspect as a black man standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had a goatee, and was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, light blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.